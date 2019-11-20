WATCH: Jose Mourinho vows to reverse Spurs’ slump in first interview as manager

Jose Mourinho has vowed to reverse Tottenham’s fortunes as the Portuguese gave his first interview since taking over from Mauricio Pochettino at the Premier League club.

Mourinho was named Spurs boss on Wednesday morning, less than 24 hours after Pochettino had been relieved of his duties after more than five years in North London.

The Portuguese former Chelsea and Manchester United boss has been handed a deal until the end of the 2022-23 season and will be on a reported £15 million a year.

And speaking to Spurs TV on his first day of training at the club, Mourinho vowed to reverse a slide which has seen last season’s Champions League finalists languish in 14th place in the table, as well as making a commitment to bringing young players through.

"There is not one manager in the world that doesn't like to play young players and to help young players to develop – not one,” Mourinho said.

“I couldn’t be happier and if I was not as happy as I am, I wouldn’t be here.”



"The problem is that sometimes you get into clubs where the work that is below you is not good enough to produce these players.

"So I look to our history and you see that the academy is always giving talents the first team need. Of course I always look forward to working with that profile."

Mourinho also heaped lavish praise on Tottenham’s stunning new stadium and training facilities, calling them the best in the world.

“You have to say the best stadium in the world, I think it’s a reality,” he said.

“The training ground is second to none… you cannot compare it with European football at any level.”

A popular figure during his time at the club, Pochettino guided Spurs to Champions League football for four consecutive seasons before seeing his reign fade badly in recent months.

But Mourinho – who won the league three times in two spells with Chelsea – vowed to reverse Spurs’ current fortunes.

“In relation to the Premier League, we know where we are and we know that we don’t belong there,” he said.

“We should just play match after match, and we want to win, and the next and the next until the last.

“I know we are going to be in a different position to where we are now.”