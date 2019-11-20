No way, Jose? Mourinho takes over at Spurs despite vowing he would NEVER manage them because he 'loves Chelsea fans too much'

Jose Mourinho is returning to football as he takes over from the sacked Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham – despite vowing back in 2015 that he would NEVER manage Spurs because he loves Chelsea fans too much.

Mourinho stepped into the Spurs hotseat less than 24 hours after Argentine Pochettino saw his five-and-a-half-year reign at the club come to an end.

The Portuguese has penned a deal until the end of the 2022-23 season and worth a reported £15 million a year.

But back when Mourinho was in his second spell as Chelsea boss in 2015, he reportedly vowed he would never take over at London rivals Spurs out of respect for the Stamford Bridge faithful.

Discussing reports that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy had made a move for the Special One after his first spell at Chelsea came to an end in 2007, Mourinho is said to have replied at the time: “Yes. I couldn't go. I couldn't train in England for two years.

“I would not take the job because I love Chelsea supporters too much,” he added.

Times have clearly changed for both Mourinho and Spurs, as the three-time Premier League winner will seek to bring the silverware to North London that Pochettino, despite all his popularity, could never deliver.

In a twist of fate, Mourinho will lead his new Spurs side to face former club Manchester United at Old Trafford on December 4, before hosting Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 22.