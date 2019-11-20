Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho appointed new Tottenham Hotspur head coach

Jose Mourinho has replaced Mauricio Pochettino, who was sacked on Tuesday, as Tottenham manager and has signed a contract until the end of the 2022-23 season.

The former Manchester United manager takes over at Spurs, who currently sit in 14th place in the Premier League and haven’t won in their last five games. The north London club’s chairman praised Mourinho as one of the most successful managers in football.

“The quality in both the squad and the academy excites me,” Mourinho said. “Working with these players is what has attracted me.”

The 56-year-old has not been attached to any team since being sacked by Man United in December 2018. He has turned down a number of jobs in China, Spain, and Portugal since then.

