Pochettino sacked, Mourinho back - The Premier League’s managerial merry-go-round (VIDEO)

20 Nov, 2019 17:23
The Premier League’s managerial merry-go-round's latest movement has seen Jose Mourinho replace Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham Hotspur. RT Sport’s Danny Armstrong takes a look at the latest fallout from the football world.

Despite reaching the UEFA Champions League final last season, Pochettino has been axed by the North London club after a poor start to this term has seen the club languish in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Mourinho is famous for making Spurs' arch rivals Chelsea one of the most successful clubs in the league's history, and most recently managed Manchester United, who Tottenham play on December 4.

The sacking of Pochettino could put United on alert, as the Argentine has been a long-term target for The Reds, meaning the position of current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be under threat.

