How NFL wide receiver Chris Godwin is helping save dogs... by catching passes

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Chris Godwin has created a remarkable campaign that helps save a dog's life each and every time he catches a pass during an NFL game.

The 23-year-old Bucs wide receiver created a "Receptions for Rescue" campaign, which invites fans to pledge a donation for every completed catch he makes during his NFL season.

The receiver got the ball rolling by pledging to donate $50 for every catch he makes, and the Buccaneers star has already completed 54 catches from the Bucs' first eight games of the season so far.

The third-year star's "Team Godwin Foundation" was set up to provide at-risk children and animals a "second chance through advocacy and financial support."

Godwin's girlfriend Mariah DelPercioexplained how his campaign plans to help shelter dogs, telling The Athletic: "Shelter dogs are a very vulnerable population because they can’t speak for themselves.

"Nine times out of 10, they’re not [in shelters] because of anything they did. We want to use the platform that Chris and I have to educate people — to change minds. It comes full circle because we had no idea."

Godwin, who adopted an American Staffordshire terrier named Ziggy this summer, said he wants to reduce the number of euthanized shelter dogs through his campaign.

"I want people to understand why it’s so important to adopt and stop shopping for dogs," he posted to Instagram at the time.

"Nearly 700,000 shelter dogs are euthanized every year. That means around 2,000 were euthanized today, and the only thing more upsetting than that is that it will happen again tomorrow. It will keep happening until we do something. It will keep happening until we stop being ignorant about it.

"There is no other reason to shop for a dog than greed. Millions of dogs are sitting lonely right now in loud, stressful shelters, just waiting for someone to give them love and a chance.

"The very first day we brought Ziggy home, she rearranged the pillows on our couch, made herself comfortable, and took a long nap, and it made us so happy because we could tell she’d been waiting to take that comfortable nap for so long. She fit right into our family and is truly the most loving dog I’ve met.

"There is nothing wrong with shelter dogs. They aren’t there because they deserve to be, they’re there because of greed. This won’t change until our approach changes. There’s a dog in a shelter right now who would fit perfectly into your family. Adopt, don’t shop!"