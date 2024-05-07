Putin takes Russian presidential oath: Live updates
Russian President-elect Vladimir Putin is set to take the oath of office at a ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow on Tuesday, after securing his fifth term in the highest office with a record 87.28% of the vote in March.
The inauguration ceremony is being held at the Kremlin Grand Palace, a 19th-century building that towers over the Kremlin walls, and has served as the centerpiece during official receptions for Russian leaders from Nicholas II to Joseph Stalin, to the president.
Dozens of dignitaries, including senior officials from parliament and the constitutional court, as well as the heads of all foreign diplomatic missions accredited in Moscow – including those from ‘unfriendly states’ – were invited as required by protocol. Other distinguished guests received invitations for holding high merits or representing major religions in Russia.
After taking the 33-word oath to serve the Russian people, which is enshrined in the country’s constitution, Putin will be officially declared the president of Russia for the next six years.
07 May 202405:45 GMT
Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov has hinted that “there will be certain nuances” in the usual format of the swearing-in ceremony, without revealing further details.
Officials also said a refurbished version of the Aurus Senat presidential limousine will be showcased during the event. The vehicle, which made its debut during Putin’s inauguration in 2018, was given new front optics, a radiator grille, bumper, hood, and wings. The interior of the car has also been modernized.
- 05:23 GMT
Vladimir Putin secured a landslide victory with 87.28% of the vote in the presidential election, which was held March 15-17 and was marked by record-high voter turnout of over 77%.
A KGB agent during the Soviet era, Putin was first elected president in 2000, remaining in office for two four-year terms until 2008. From 2008 to 2012, he served as prime minister under President Dmitry Medvedev, during whose tenure the constitution was amended to extend the presidential term from four to six years.
Putin returned to the presidency in 2012 and was reelected in 2018. A constitutional reform in 2020 established a two-term limit but “nullified” Putin’s previous terms, enabling him to run for the highest office once more.