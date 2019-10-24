'I was P*SSED!' Female sports reporter ducks NFL fan who tried to KISS her during interview (VIDEO)

PointsBet Sportsbook NFL reporter Erin Dolan smartly ducked away from an unpleasant New England Patriots fan who attempted to kiss her during an on-camera segment, then tweeted the incident to share her disgust.

Dolan was interviewing passing fans outside MetLife Stadium before the Monday Night Football clash between the visiting Patriots and the New York Jets when of the fans she was interviewing – a Patriots fan wearing a Tom Brady jersey – decided it was appropriate to try to kiss her.

Dolan skilfully ducked the unwanted advances as she retreated away from the fan and towards her cameraman as she left no doubt of her displeasure at being approached like in an unsolicited fashion while she was doing her job.

The reporter shared the video of her unwanted close encounter on her Twitter account as she made clear her unhappiness at what occurred.

Some assume being on camera is glamorous. Sometimes it’s not.



I laughed off this fan trying to kiss me at MNF, but I was PISSED! I’m not the first broadcaster to experience this & I won’t be the last, unfortunately.



I truly love what I do, but this field can test you. pic.twitter.com/4kjTDqzd4G — Erin Kate Dolan (@erinkatedolan) October 23, 2019

She also posted a happier photo to her Instagram account with the more subtle caption: "Being surrounded by Pats fans at work is hard."

Dolan's outlet, PointsBet Sportsbook, slammed the actions of the fan and said it would not place reporters in public areas where they can be victims of unwanted advances again.

"There is simply no place for this,"they tweeted.

"Erin, and all other broadcasters, should never have to endure this type of behavior.

"Until we can make sure this can’t happen again, we are not sending our reporters into situations such as these moving forward."

Jet Nation: Hopelessly Optimistic@erinkatedolan trekked to MetLife to speak with fans about PointsBet's "Score First TD, You Win" promotion.



Next on the agenda: Actually scoring a TD… pic.twitter.com/donGwfDCkv — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) October 23, 2019

Also on rt.com Bulgarian boxer Kubrat Pulev reinstated after ban for forcibly kissing reporter

The incident had shades of previous interviews, where reporters have been kissed by their subjects. Bulgarian heavyweight boxer Kubrat Pulev was suspended after planting a kiss on reporter Jennifer Ravalo during a post-fight interview and, after the California State Athletic Commission eventually lifted his ban, warned that a repeat offense could result in a lifetime ban.

A happier example occurred when Manchester City and Ukraine star Oleksandr Zinchenko celebrated his county's 5-0 demolition of Serbia on Friday by planting a kiss directly on the cheek of sports reporter – and girlfriend – Vlada Sedan during a live post-match interview.