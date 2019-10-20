 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Difficult to beat US skaters in North America’: Renowned Russian coach blasts ‘home soil’ judging at Skate America

20 Oct, 2019 16:23
Alexei Mishin and Elizaveta Tuktamysheva © Sputnik / Maxim Bogodvid
Prominent Russian figure skating specialist Alexei Mishin, who currently coaches Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, suggested that US athletes received “extra help” from the judges at the season-opening Skate America event in Las Vegas.

Tuktamysheva took bronze at the Grand Prix event in Las Vegas, finishing behind American rival Bradie Tennel, while Russian 15-year-old Anna Shcherbakova took gold.

If Shcherbakova’s superb quad-jumping dominance was unquestionable, Tennel’s silver medal left some pundits mouth-opened, as they believed Tuktamysheva had been underscored in both her short and free programs.

Talking about his skater’s performance, Mishin said that the judging was “strange,” also suggesting that it was enormously difficult to compete against American athletes when they have home soil advantage.

Yes, that’s true, the judging was very strange,” Mishin said. “But, being a politically correct person, I don’t want to ask why the so-called home soil advantage reaches an enormously hypertrophied level here.

It’s very difficult to beat US skaters competing in North America. This is not because they are much stronger, just simply because even the walls help them to win at home. But, despite all the difficulties, we will try to qualify for the Grand Prix final.”

The 2015 world champion Tuktamysheva received low components scores and had serious deductions for two jumps, which the judges considered to be under-rotated.

