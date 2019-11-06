'You'll be seeing me around for many more years': Novak Djokovic extends retirement challenge to Federer & Nadal

Tennis star Novak Djokovic intends to continue his career until he is considered the greatest men's player in history and hopes rival players Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal stick around long enough to keep challenging him.

Djokovic's victory at last week's Paris Masters was the 55th such success of his exemplary career, but the 32-year-old Serb hopes that his foes keep pushing him as he aims to add more silverware to his trophy cabinet.

Speaking after his straight sets win against Denis Shapovalov on the indoor court at AccorHotels Arena, Djokovic said that the trait he admires most in the 38-year-old Federer is his longevity in the game.

"It's hard to pick one," Djokovic said when asked by the media about which characteristics he would like to borrow from his rivals atop the world rankings list.

"I think I would like to play tennis for a long time. So I don't know how long that is going to be, but I wish to really play pretty long.

"So hopefully you'll be seeing me around for many more years."

In Federer's case, it is easy to see why Djokovic admires the Swiss great's body of work. He is the oldest player to ever ascend to the top of the world rankings, as well as being the oldest ever Grand Slam winner.

Djokovic, meanwhile, is six years younger so therefore has plenty of time to add the four Grand Slams to his career which would tie him with Federer at 20.

Rafael Nadal is 33-years-old and currently has 19 singles Grand Slams to his name as well as being the current leader in the world rankings, so it is likely that Federer's record of 20 wins will be outdone sooner or later.

In the immediate future, Djokovic will have the chance to face off against Federer as the pair have been drawn together in the same group at the ATP Finals in London, which gets underway on Sunday.