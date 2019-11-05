 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

London calling: Medvedev drawn in same group as Nadal for ATP Finals as Spaniard sweats on fitness

5 Nov, 2019 14:57
Get short URL
London calling: Medvedev drawn in same group as Nadal for ATP Finals as Spaniard sweats on fitness
Imago-images
Russian world number four Daniil Medvedev has been drawn in the same group as top-ranked Spaniard Rafael Nadal for the ATP Finals in London.

The pair, who met in an epic US Open final back in September, have been placed in the ‘Andre Agassi Group’ alongside young stars Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece and Alexander Zverev of Germany.

In the ‘Bjorn Borg Group’, Serbia ace Novak Djokovic has been drawn with Swiss legend Roger Federer, Dominic Thiem of Austria, and Italy’s Matteo Berrettini.

The tournament, won last year by Germany’s Zverev, follows a round-robin format where the top two in each group then progress to the semi-finals.

There is up to $2.78 million on offer for the winner, should they go unbeaten throughout the tournament.   

READ MORE: 'Something outrageous': Russia’s Medvedev continues sensational form as he mauls Zverev to win Shanghai Masters

Medvedev, 23, reached six consecutive tournament finals in recent months – picking up three titles along the way – before seeing his sensational run ended at the Paris Masters at the end of October, where he was beaten in the first round by French underdog Jeremy Chardy.

Also on rt.com 'Rest bro, something isn't right': Nick Kyrgios shows support to Daniil Medvedev after Paris loss

Nadal, 33, withdrew from that tournament with an abdominal injury, but signaled on social media this week that he would do all he can to be fit for London.

His participation will be vital to determining who ends the year as world number one. The Spanish 19-time Grand Slam winner overtook Djokovic in the rankings this week – despite the Serb winning in Paris at the weekend.

But Djokovic will end the year as number one should he win two group-stage matches and reach the final while Nadal fails to win a round-robin match, or if he wins the tournament and Nadal fails to reach the last four.

The Serbian 16-time Major winner has won the ATP Finals five times before, while Nadal has never claimed the season-ending title.

Medvedev will be aiming to be the first Russian to win the title since Nikolay Davydenko a decade ago. First up for the 6ft 6in Russian will be Greek star Tsitsipas on Monday.

Also on rt.com ‘I’d play Federer on Red Square’: Russian tennis sensation Medvedev speaks on ‘dream’ match, plus compatriots Khabib & Ovechkin

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies