 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Djokovic wins Rolex Paris Masters as battle with Nadal to end year as world no. 1 set to go to the wire

3 Nov, 2019 17:32
Get short URL
Djokovic wins Rolex Paris Masters as battle with Nadal to end year as world no. 1 set to go to the wire
Global Look Press via Zuma Press
Serbian tennis icon Novak Djokovic added yet another title to his impressive haul after defeating Canadian youngster Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the Rolex Paris Masters 1000 on Sunday.

The 32-year-old star, participating in his 50th ATP Masters final, needed just two sets to dispatch his less decorated rival and pick up his 34th Masters 1000 crown.

READ MORE: Get the Barty party started! Aussie Ashleigh Barty nets record $4.42mn prize money as she beats Elina Svitolina to win WTA Finals

Djokovic took the initiative right from the first minutes, racing to a 3-0 lead in the opening set which he easily claimed 6-3.

Djokovic wins Rolex Paris Masters as battle with Nadal to end year as world no. 1 set to go to the wire
Novak Djokovic © Global Look Press / JB Autissier

The 16-time Grand Slam winner continued dictating his rules on the court in the second set, breaking Shapovalov in the seventh game to take a 4-3 lead which he didn’t squander.

The Canadian player’s efforts to save the match fell short as Djokovic easily held his serve to register a 6-4 win.

With that triumph, Djokovic now has 34 Masters 1000 titles – just one fewer than the Spanish tennis icon Rafael Nadal.

"It was a great tournament for me. I played really well, especially in the last three matches," Djokovic said afterwards.

"Obviously Denis playing for the first time in a Masters 1000 final is a completely new experience for him. We both served really well today, maybe because there was so many people in the stands and it was full. It was probably a bit warmer so it's easier to serve and it's quicker. There [were] not too many rallies in the match," he added.

He will battle for the status of year-end number one at the Nitto ATP Finals together with Nadal, who will top the ATP rankings on Monday despite Djokovic’s win in Paris.

However, the Spaniard’s participation in the season-ending event remains in doubt after he withdrew from his Paris semifinal with Shapovalov due to an abdominal injury.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies