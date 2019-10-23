'Horrible': Gimnasia fans horrified as club unveils eerie Diego Maradona mascot (PHOTO)

He is one of the more unconventional coaches in world football, so it probably makes sense that the always entertaining Diego Maradona is also the inspiration for one of the world's most bizarre football mascots.

The legendary World Cup winner was unveiled as head coach of Argentinian top division side Gimnasia La Plata at the beginning of September and what was expected to be a tough task in helping the club avoid relegation is proving to be just that, as the club are rooted near the foot of the table with just four points from ten games.

However, despite being rooted close to the foot of the table, the club appears to still be having some fun with their new boss. Maradona was pictured performing a dressing room boogie after his side clinched their first (and to date, only) win of the season against the only team with fewer points than them in the league, Godoy Cruz.

It seems clear by the unveiling of the club's new mascot that their supporters are at least in store for some fun in the stands for the rest of the season, if not on the pitch itself.

The mascot comes complete with 'DM' stitched into its training top, along with the famous number 10 the Argentine wore throughout his playing career pasted across its back. As for the sickly grey pallor? We will let you draw your own conclusions.

The mascot, which even includes a representation of Maradona's earrings, comes as the Argentina legend takes on his first domestic managerial job since 1995, not including his spell in charge of the national team.

In typical exuberant fashion, the notoriously superstitious Maradona has also reportedly banned the color green from the club's training ground – presumably excluding the grass on their training field – but one suspects it will take more than banishing primary colors from the club's stadium to improve results.