Dance like Diego: Maradona celebrates first win as Gimnasia boss with dressing room boogie (VIDEO)

Argentina legend Diego Maradona's first win as manager of Primera Division side Gimnasia was celebrated in his typically extroverted way as he unleashed some dance moves following his side's 4-2 win against Godoy Cruz.

Goals from Leandro Contin, Ariel Matias Garcia and a double from Victor Ayala was enough to claim victory against two strikes Godoy Cruz's Juan Brunetta to claim Maradona's first three points at the club since being appointed to the position on September 5.

The win moves Maradona's side up one position from the foot of the table to 23rd place, exchanging positions with Godoy Cruz who now sit at the bottom of the league with three points from nine games. Maradona's side now have four points from a possible 27.

Gimnasia's lowly league position means there is a lot of work to do between now and the end of the season to salvage their status in the Argentina's top division but the victory against a fellow relegation rival led to a wave of celebrations in the Gimnasia locker room after the game led, of course, by their famously fun-loving boss.

#GELP baila y festeja Diego Armando Maradona. Esa rodilla es elástica pic.twitter.com/dXzmoLx3xd — Juan Manuel Bianchi (@jmbianchi20) October 5, 2019

Maradona returned to domestic management following two years spent in the United Arab Emirates and a single season in charge of Mexican outfit Dorados.

The legendary forward, who is considered to be one of the best players in the history of the sport, has been a controversial figure for the majority of his career and this has extended to his spell in management, with his managerial record showing a series of bust-ups with players and club bosses.

He has also suffered from a number of health concerns in recent years but judging by the above clip, at least we can assume his knees are appear to be in fine shape following surgery to repair them over the summer.