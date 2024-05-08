AstraZeneca withdraws Covid vaccine worldwide

The company found itself in hot water following allegations that the jab can cause blood clots in rare cases

AstraZeneca pharmaceutical company has announced the withdrawal of its Covid-19 vaccine from global markets, claiming the drug has been sidelined by alternatives.

The development comes after drug manufacturer recently admitted that the vaccine can cause potentially fatal blood clots in rare cases.

In a statement on Wednesday, cited by multiple media outlets, a spokesperson for AstraZeneca said multiple variants of the vaccine had been developed since the start of the pandemic, leading to a decline in demand for Vaxzevria, which is no longer being manufactured or developed. A spokesman also cited independent estimates claiming that “over 6.5 million lives were saved in the first year of use alone and over 3 billion doses were supplied globally.”

The AstraZeneca vaccine was rolled out in early 2021, shortly after the Covid-19 outbreak was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. AstraZeneca voluntarily withdrew its market authorization for the vaccine in the EU last March, with the European Medicines Agency confirm.

