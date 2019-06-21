‘I’m not dying’: Argentina icon Maradona denies Alzheimer’s rumors

Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona has dismissed rumors he has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, taking to social media to slam claims that he is dying of the incurable brain disorder.

In a video shared with his 4.8 million Instagram followers, the 58-year-old former Barcelona and Napoli star denied speculation in the Argentinian media that he has been suffering from neurological problems after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

“I hear people talking about Alzheimer’s, they are lying. Many of them don’t even know what the word ‘Alzheimer’s means,” Maradona said. “It is something terrible. People die of Alzheimer’s and I’m not dying. I’m not dying!” the World Cup winner exclaimed.

“Many people want to make confusion, but I don’t like confusion,” the former football star added.

Maradona’s agent Matias Moria also confirmed the he hasn’t undergone tests for suspected Alzheimer’s, clarifying that he had left his role as manager of Mexican second-division team Dorados earlier this month because of planned shoulder and knee surgeries.