Ronaldo lawyers ‘willing to reach out-of-court deal’ with rape accuser

Cristiano Ronaldo’s legal team are willing to reach an out-of-court agreement with rape accuser Kathryn Mayorga, according to reports.

Representatives for the Portugal and Juventus star, who is fighting allegations he raped Mayorga in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2009, have said they would like the case dismissed or for the judge to “compel arbitration,” which would mean it can be dealt with outside court by an expert mediator, UK paper The Mirror reports.

The legal team for Mayorga, 34, recently confirmed they had moved their case to a federal court. It was reported earlier in June that Ronaldo has been officially served with papers for the lawsuit.

The forward’s legal team have reportedly asked Nevada District Court to allow them more time to file a 46-page report defending their client – longer than the typical 24-page limit due to the complexity of the case, according to The Mirror.

Ronaldo, 34, is accused of raping Mayorga in a suite at the Palms Hotel and Casino in June of 2009, after a night spent partying.

The footballer has vehemently denied the allegations, claiming that any encounter was consensual.

He is also accused of sending a team of fixers to coerce Mayorga into accepting $375,000 in ‘hush money’. His team have acknowledge a payment existed, but deny any wrongdoing.

Representatives for the former Manchester United and Real Madrid player have said that documents reported by some media regarding the case are “fabrications,” while Ronaldo himself has said he is “completely calm and very confident” his name would be cleared.

Las Vegas police formally reopened the case last year, after Mayorga said she continued to be traumatized by the alleged incident and that she had been emboldened to come forward by the 'Me Too' movement.