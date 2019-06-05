Ronaldo rape case NOT dropped, moved to federal court - complainant's lawyer

The lawyer for Kathryn Mayorga, the woman who accuses Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo of a 2009 rape in a Las Vegas hotel room, has denied reports the case have been dropped, insisting it has been moved to federal court.

Mayorga's lawsuit filed in Las Vegas last September, which accuses the football superstar of paying her $375,000 to keep quiet about the alleged event, has been dismissed by her legal team, but a federal lawsuit by the same woman is still active.

Lawyer for Mayorga, Leslie Mark Stovall, told ESPN on Wednesday that the case was not dropped, but will instead be heard in federal court to allow for contact with the player.

"The charges were not dropped-- the state case was dismissed by us because we filed the identical claims in federal court due to federal court's rules on serving foreigners. We basically just switched venues but the claims remain," Stovall said.

The player is currently on duty with the Portuguese national team, of whom he is captain, as they take on Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League semi-final on Wednesday night at Estádio do Dragão in Porto.