‘I’m walking like a 15-year-old!’ Maradona takes first steps after knee surgery (VIDEO)

Argentinian football icon Diego Maradona has praised doctors for “making him feel like a 15-year-old” after he underwent knee surgery.

The 58-year-old, who had suffered from arthritis in both knees, posted a video on his Instagram page showing him taking his first steps after the operation at the Olivos private clinic in Buenos Aires.

READ MORE: Things nearly get Messi in Ibiza as security moves in to escort Barca star away from drunk fan

"Today I walked again like I did when I was 15," Maradona wrote. "Many thanks to my surgeon @ Dr.Eyharchet and to all those who are taking care of me at #ClinicaOlivos."

The football legend, who recently resigned as coach of Mexican second-division team Dorados due to health problems, was recommended to undergo knee and shoulder surgeries to be able to work again as a coach.

Three months ago, Maradona had an operation on his stomach to stop bleeding detected during a routine medical examination.

The 1986 World Cup winner is expected to have surgery on his troublesome shoulder in the coming weeks before resuming his coaching career.