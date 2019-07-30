 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘I’m walking like a 15-year-old!’ Maradona takes first steps after knee surgery (VIDEO)

Published time: 30 Jul, 2019 10:40 Edited time: 30 Jul, 2019 10:42
Get short URL
‘I’m walking like a 15-year-old!’ Maradona takes first steps after knee surgery (VIDEO)
Argentine legend Diego Maradona © AFP / Pedro PARDO
Argentinian football icon Diego Maradona has praised doctors for “making him feel like a 15-year-old” after he underwent knee surgery.

The 58-year-old, who had suffered from arthritis in both knees, posted a video on his Instagram page showing him taking his first steps after the operation at the Olivos private clinic in Buenos Aires.

READ MORE: Things nearly get Messi in Ibiza as security moves in to escort Barca star away from drunk fan

"Today I walked again like I did when I was 15," Maradona wrote. "Many thanks to my surgeon @ Dr.Eyharchet and to all those who are taking care of me at #ClinicaOlivos."

The football legend, who recently resigned as coach of Mexican second-division team Dorados due to health problems, was recommended to undergo knee and shoulder surgeries to be able to work again as a coach.

Three months ago, Maradona had an operation on his stomach to stop bleeding detected during a routine medical examination.

The 1986 World Cup winner is expected to have surgery on his troublesome shoulder in the coming weeks before resuming his coaching career.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies