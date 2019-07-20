 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Through the ropes: Boxer knocked head-first out of the ring in heavyweight clash (VIDEO)

Published time: 20 Jul, 2019 14:32 Edited time: 20 Jul, 2019 14:42
Undefeated American heavyweight boxer Cassius Chaney produced a highlight-reel moment in his bout against Joel Caudle on Friday night in Maryland.

The 32-year-old was fighting on a Top Rank Boxing bill at the MGM National Harbor, and wasted no time in showing his impressive punch power as he landed big shots on Caudle early in the opening round.

Clearly troubled by Chaney's power, Caudle started to back off, and circled towards the ropes. Then a huge right upper cut from Chaney connected flush, sending Caudle back and through the ring ropes and onto the wooden arena floor.

To his credit, a still-dazed Caudle picked himself up, walked around the ring and made his way back up the steps to resume the action.

After being checked by the referee, the action continued, but one more well-placed right hand from Chaney soon convinced the referee to wave off the contest just 10 seconds later.

