Things nearly get Messi in Ibiza as security moves in to escort Barca star away from drunk fan

Published time: 29 Jul, 2019 12:28
© AFP / Nelson Almeida
Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has found himself in the headlines after security staff were forced to usher the Argentinian legend away from partygoers during an alleged scuffle at an Ibiza hotel at the weekend.

The Argentinian star was enjoying a break after his unsuccessful Copa America campaign with Argentina, and was partying on the Spanish island with Barca teammates Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and former colleague Cesc Fabregas as they enjoyed their final days of summer break before returning to Catalonia for pre-season.

And during a party night at the Ushuaia Ibiza Beach Hotel, Messi appeared to get into a heated exchange with another partygoer, exchanging angry words before his security staff moved in to usher the football ace away before the incident escalated.

Messi’s Copa America campaign ended at the semi-final stage as he was unable to lead his nation to victory.

It means Argentina have not won a major international tournament since the 1993 Copa America. Their last World Cup triumph came back in 1986, when Diego Maradona led the side to glory in Mexico.

Maradona’s success with Argentina at the world level has often been used by Messi’s detractors to illustrate why Maradona was the better player.

That debate will no doubt rage on, but seeing Messi even remotely close to trouble away from the pitch is a rare occurrence, something you couldn’t necessarily say about his controversial predecessor.

