'Rest bro, something isn't right': Nick Kyrgios shows support to Daniil Medvedev after Paris loss

In-form Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev suffered a shock defeat to Frenchman Jeremy Chardy at the Paris Masters on Tuesday, as fellow star Nick Kyrgios posted a message of support for his ATP Tour colleague.

Medvedev lost for the first time since the US Open final as Chardy came back from a set down to defeat the Russian 4-6, 6-2, 6-4. It halted a remarkable run of form for the 23-year-old, who had gone nine games unbeaten since Flushing Meadow as he captured titles in St. Petersburg and Shanghai to take his tournament tally for the year to four.

But he fell short in Paris, and posted a photo of himself looking disappointed to his Instagram page, prompting a stream of largely supportive comments.

One came from Kyrgios, who replied: “THE MACHINE LOST,” accompanied by a host of different emojis, seemingly to suggest shock. “Rest bro, something isn’t right,” he continued.

Others offered their support in a variety of ways. One replied to the photo post saying: “I want your abs!!!!!!!” while other fans used the defeat to post supportive messages ahead of the ATP Finals and the coming season.

“We love you, D! no matter what. Now, just focus on ATP Finals!”

“All good. Save your energy for the ATP Finals!”

“Broooo I love your tennis!! I trust on you for an excellent 2020 season!!!! Let’s goo!!!”

Medevedev’s loss completed a disappointing day for Russian tennis with Medvedev’s compatriot, defending champion Karen Khachanov, crashing out to Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6, 3-6, 7-5.

But after a strong second half of the year in the 2019 season, Medvedev, who has been one of the big success stories of the ATP Tour over the last six months, will be looking to build on his improved form as he seeks to end the year on a high before a strong campaign in 2020.