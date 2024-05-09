icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
Western revanchism and history lessons: Takeaways from Russia’s Victory Day parade
9 May, 2024 13:48
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia explains renewed focus on nuclear weapons

Deputy FM Sergey Ryabkov has cited the West’s “escalatory course” as one of the reasons for the upcoming drills
Russia explains renewed focus on nuclear weapons
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov. ©  Sputnik/Vitaliy Belousov

Russia’s recent decision to hold tactical nuclear weapons drills is owed in part to the increasingly escalatory stance of certain Western nations, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said. He pointed out, however, that Moscow’s nuclear doctrine, which allows for the use of such weapons only when the existence of the nation is at stake, has not changed.

On Monday, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced that the nuclear exercises, which were ordered by President Vladimir Putin and involve the missile forces, air force, and navy, would take place “in the near future.” According to military officials, the drills are meant to demonstrate Moscow’s readiness to “ensure unconditional territorial integrity and sovereignty” of the nation.

When asked by reporters on Thursday whether Russia may revise its deterrence strategy, Ryabkov stressed that “at present, there have been no changes in this respect, but the situation itself is changing.” He added that analysis is ongoing about whether the document in its current form is adequate to ensure Russia’s security.

Russian ally announces snap nuclear drill READ MORE: Russian ally announces snap nuclear drill

“We warn our adversaries that their escalatory course naturally forces us to take steps that effectively mean the strengthening of deterrence measures,” Ryabkov stated.

Speaking during a press briefing on Monday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov clarified that the tactical nuclear weapons drills were announced in response to a new and “unprecedented” escalation of tension on the part of some top Western officials.

“They talked about the readiness and even the intention to send armed contingents to Ukraine, that is, to actually put NATO soldiers in front of the Russian military,” the official clarified.

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron suggested that Western nations “would legitimately have to ask” themselves whether they should deploy their militaries to Ukraine “if the Russians were to break through the front lines, [and] if there were a Ukrainian request.”

The US and its allies have on several occasions accused Moscow of nuclear saber-rattling. President Putin said in March that at no point during the Ukraine conflict has Russia considered the use of such weapons.

Top stories

RT Features

May 9th: How the anniversary of Nazi Germany’s surrender became the chief national holiday in modern Russia
May 9th: How the anniversary of Nazi Germany’s surrender became the chief national holiday in modern Russia FEATURE
‘We are in danger because of NATO membership’: Turkish Patriotic party is sounding the alarm
‘We are in danger because of NATO membership’: Turkish Patriotic party is sounding the alarm FEATURE
From ‘isolated’ Russia with love: Moscow festival unites filmmakers from the Global South and the West
From ‘isolated’ Russia with love: Moscow festival unites filmmakers from the Global South and the West FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

May 9th: How the anniversary of Nazi Germany’s surrender became the chief national holiday in modern Russia
May 9th: How the anniversary of Nazi Germany’s surrender became the chief national holiday in modern Russia FEATURE
‘We are in danger because of NATO membership’: Turkish Patriotic party is sounding the alarm
‘We are in danger because of NATO membership’: Turkish Patriotic party is sounding the alarm FEATURE
From ‘isolated’ Russia with love: Moscow festival unites filmmakers from the Global South and the West
From ‘isolated’ Russia with love: Moscow festival unites filmmakers from the Global South and the West FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Cost of TikTok
0:00
27:50
The impending destruction of Rafah
0:00
27:26
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies