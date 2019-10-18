 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'Class is permanent': 39-year-old Brazil icon Ronaldinho takes out SEVEN opposition players with ridiculous no-look assist (VIDEO)

18 Oct, 2019 13:31
Brazilian icon Ronaldinho showed he’s lost little of his magic when the 39-year-old turned out in a friendly this week.

The two-time FIFA world player of the year was a mercurial talent during his playing days at PSG, Barcelona, AC Milan and elsewhere, and showed he has still got a sparkling touch.

Turning out for Colombian team Sante Fe against Atletico Nacional, the 2002 World Cup winner took out seven opposition players with an incredible no-look assist to set up Jose Luis Caicedo. 

Sante Fe went on to win 2-0 at Estadio Nemésio Camacho El Campín in Bogota against a Nacional team featuring goalkeeping legend Rene Higuita, as social media users gushed over Ronaldinho's class.

Ronaldinho officially hung up his boots in 2018, calling time on a career during which he scored 33 goals in 97 appearances for his country, while winning league titles with Barcelona and AC Milan and also lifting the Champions League title with the Catalan giants. 

