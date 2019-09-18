Cristiano Ronaldo says greatest goal he's ever scored doesn't beat sex with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

Even a man as obsessed with goals as Cristiano Ronaldo says the best one he has ever scored still can't beat sex with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

In an in-depth interview with UK TV personality Piers Morgan, Ronaldo opened up on his huge fame, success and family life.

One of the questions football fan Morgan asked was for Ronaldo to pick the best of his more than 700 senior career goals.

The prolific Portugal ace chose the stunning overhead kick he scored while playing for Real Madrid against current club Juventus in the Champions League quarterfinal first leg in 2018.

“I tried to score this goal for many, many years. I had scored 700-odd goals but I hadn’t done this. I thought ‘finally I had scored a bicycle, the beautiful jumping,’" Ronaldo told Morgan.

“The way I had done against Buffon, against Juventus, in the Champions League. It was a beautiful goal,” he added.

When Morgan probed as to whether it was better than sex, Ronaldo replied with a laugh: “No, not with my Geo, no.”

Ronaldo, 34, described Spanish model Rodriguez as "the love of his life" and also said he plans to marry the 25-year-old, with whom he has a young daughter. The footballer also has three other children from surrogate mothers.

In other parts of the interview, broadcast on ITV, Ronaldo discussed his immense wealth, said by some estimates to be in the region of half a billion dollars.

When Morgan asked the footballer whether that was right, Ronaldo replied: “I think so, I hope so. I think that might be too much.

“I am not 100 percent but what I can say is I have good money in the bank.”

Ronaldo discussed the rape allegations against him, which he said had caused him "embarrassment" and which he has always denied.

He also broke down in tears when shown a clip of his late father praising him, with Ronaldo expressing regret that he had not lived to see many of his achievements, after dying of liver failure aged 52 more than a decade ago, following a battle with alcoholism.