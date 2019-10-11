World champion boxer Errol Spence ‘awake and responding’ after horror Ferrari smash

World welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. is “awake and responding” in a Dallas hospital after being thrown from his Ferrari during a horror crash in Dallas on Thursday, his promoters PBC said in a statement.

READ MORE: Boxing world champion Errol Spence Jr 'in serious condition' after horror Ferrari crash

The DeSoto fighter, who holds the IBF and WBC version of the 140lbs title, was flung from his vehicle by the impact of the collision on Riverfront Boulevard in the early hours of Thursday morning. He was immediately rushed to intensive care.

Also on rt.com Footage shows world boxing champ Errol Spence Jr flip Ferrari in high-speed horror crash that left him in ‘serious condition’

PBC released a statement later on Thursday confirming that although the fighter’s condition was described as serious, he suffered just cuts to his face, no broken bones, and is expected to make a “full recovery”.

“Unified Welterweight Champ Errol Spence Jr was involved in a serious, single-car accident… and is being treated at Dallas-area hospital,” the statement reads.

He is expected to make a full recovery and is resting with his family by his side. The Spence’s want to thank everyone for their prayers and well wishes and are extremely grateful to the Dallas first responders who rushed to the scene and the doctors who are taking care of him. — PBC (@premierboxing) October 10, 2019

“Spence is awake & responding and his condition is stable. He did not sustain any broken bones—but has some facial lacerations.

“He is expected to make a full recovery and is resting with his family by his side. The Spences want to thank everyone for their prayers and well wishes and are extremely grateful to the Dallas first responders who rushed to the scene and the doctors who are taking care of him.”

#BREAKING Exclusive video from a nearby security camera shows the crash that injured Championship Boxer Errol Spence Jr when he lost control of his Ferrari and it rolled multiple times ejecting him. Fortunately he survived and expected to be ok pic.twitter.com/2Z1xh9DDiA — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) October 10, 2019

Harrowing CCTV footage of the crash shows the full extent of the collision; his white Ferrari can be seen flipping multiple times, ejecting his from the vehicle.

Spence can count himself fortunate to have the chance to continue his professional career, where he has racked up 26 wins without loss.

Spence, a former US amateur standout, recently became a two-time world champion when he relieved fellow American Shawn Porter of his WBC title at the end of September.

My dad always tells me “this boxing thing is a part of your life but it’s not going to last forever. U still have a lot of life to live after that.” With that, I'm praying for @ErrolSpenceJr & his family because he has a lot of life to live and I pray he recovers quickly & fully. — ShowtimeShawn Porter (@ShowtimeShawnP) October 10, 2019

Praying for you champ @ErrolSpenceJr get well we fighters I know you will💪🏿💪🏿 — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) October 10, 2019

The 29-year-old is rated among the sports top pound-for-pound boxers in the world and is being eyed up to face fellow welterweight king Terrence Crawford in May next year.

Both of those fighters extended their best wishes to Spence when the news broke of his accident.