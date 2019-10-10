 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Boxing world champion Errol Spence Jr 'in serious condition' after horror Ferrari crash

10 Oct, 2019 12:10
© Main: Getty Images | Inset: Twitter: @MadisonSawyerTV
Welterweight world boxing champion Errol Spence Jr is said to be in a serious condition after being involved in a crash while driving his Ferrari in Dallas overnight, according to reports in the US.

Spence Jr, 29, is reported to have been thrown out of his car by the impact of the collision on Riverfront Boulevard in the early hours of Thursday morning.   

Images shared online showed the mangled wreckage of a Ferrari, while local news outlets have named the boxer as being in the vehicle.  

Spence Jr has reportedly been taken to hospital in “a serious condition” but is not believed to have life-threatening injuries.  

The boxer was last in action at the end of September, when he defeated fellow American Shawn Porter via split decision to add the WBC title to his IBF belt.

Global Look Press via Zuma Press

Spence Jr is rated as among the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet, and boasts and unblemished record of 26 wins from 26 fights.    

