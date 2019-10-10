Boxing world champion Errol Spence Jr 'in serious condition' after horror Ferrari crash

Welterweight world boxing champion Errol Spence Jr is said to be in a serious condition after being involved in a crash while driving his Ferrari in Dallas overnight, according to reports in the US.

Spence Jr, 29, is reported to have been thrown out of his car by the impact of the collision on Riverfront Boulevard in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Images shared online showed the mangled wreckage of a Ferrari, while local news outlets have named the boxer as being in the vehicle.

UPDATE: Sources tell @CBSDFW Pro boxer ERROL SPENCE JR is the “high-profile man” @Dallaspd says was seriously injured after being ejected from the #Ferrari he was driving during a rollover crash on Riverfront Blvd. He was transported hospital, but expected to survive. #BREAKINGpic.twitter.com/JjkCP2OcXz — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) October 10, 2019

Spence Jr has reportedly been taken to hospital in “a serious condition” but is not believed to have life-threatening injuries.

The boxer was last in action at the end of September, when he defeated fellow American Shawn Porter via split decision to add the WBC title to his IBF belt.

Spence Jr is rated as among the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet, and boasts and unblemished record of 26 wins from 26 fights.