Footage shows world boxing champ Errol Spence Jr flip Ferrari in high-speed horror crash that left him in ‘serious condition’

10 Oct, 2019 19:54
Footage shows world boxing champ Errol Spence Jr flip Ferrari in high-speed horror crash that left him in ‘serious condition’
Main: Getty Images | Inset: Twitter @jdmiles11
CCTV footage has shown the extent of the horror crash that left world welterweight boxing champion Errol Spence Jr in “a serious condition” after he flipped his Ferrari several times before being flung from the vehicle.

Spence Jr was driving in Dallas in the early hours of Thursday morning when his car flipped at high speed, rolling several times down the street and ejecting him from the vehicle as he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The boxer, 29, is expected to survive the crash but shocking CCTV footage has now shown how lucky he is to be alive.

Spence Jr was last in action at the end of September, when he unified the welterweight titles by beating fellow American Shawn Porter via split decision.

He is unbeaten in 26 professional bouts, although the unknown extent of his injuries means a ring return is uncertain at present. 

