Footage shows world boxing champ Errol Spence Jr flip Ferrari in high-speed horror crash that left him in ‘serious condition’

CCTV footage has shown the extent of the horror crash that left world welterweight boxing champion Errol Spence Jr in “a serious condition” after he flipped his Ferrari several times before being flung from the vehicle.

Spence Jr was driving in Dallas in the early hours of Thursday morning when his car flipped at high speed, rolling several times down the street and ejecting him from the vehicle as he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The boxer, 29, is expected to survive the crash but shocking CCTV footage has now shown how lucky he is to be alive.

#BREAKING Exclusive video from a nearby security camera shows the crash that injured Championship Boxer Errol Spence Jr when he lost control of his Ferrari and it rolled multiple times ejecting him. Fortunately he survived and expected to be ok pic.twitter.com/2Z1xh9DDiA — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) October 10, 2019

Here is a slowed down video of the Errol Spence Jr crash that shows his Ferrari flipping multiple times. Amazing to hear he survived with broken teeth and injuries he is expected to recover from pic.twitter.com/y7dKo40N9u — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) October 10, 2019

Spence Jr was last in action at the end of September, when he unified the welterweight titles by beating fellow American Shawn Porter via split decision.

He is unbeaten in 26 professional bouts, although the unknown extent of his injuries means a ring return is uncertain at present.