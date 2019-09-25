Camera flash: NFL player unwittingly exposes himself during live locker room celebration

Chicago Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long was casually getting undressed in the locker room after Monday’s win over the Washington Redskins when he was accidentally joined by social media viewers around the world.

Bears running back Tarik Cohen decided to share his post-match happiness with his 227,000 Instagram followers, streaming a live video from the locker room without noticing his fully naked teammate in the background.

Unaware of the live broadcast, Long stripped off and unwittingly exposed himself to social media users before walking to the shower.

Despite Cohen quickly pulling the video down, Twitter users managed to grab the footage, which promptly went viral.

It’s not the first time NFL players have been caught with their pants down in locker rooms.

In 2015, several nude Cincinnati Bengals players were exposed on live TV when the NFL Network conducted an interview with cornerback Adam Jones.

In 2017, then Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown shared a post-game speech made by his coach Mike Tomlin where among other things he called the team’s next opponents (the New England) Patriots "a**holes."

Since then, the NFL has toughened the rules, prohibiting players from making social media posts until 90 minutes after games.

However, the regulation didn’t prevent Cohen from sending social media into meltdown with his revealing live stream.