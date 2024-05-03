icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
Pro-Palestine protests at US colleges: Live updates
3 May, 2024 19:01
HomeWorld News

Suspended US students get education offer from Houthis

The doors of Yemen’s Sanaa University are open for those who back Palestine, the institution has announced
Suspended US students get education offer from Houthis
Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate on the campus of George Washington University on May 2, 2024 in Washington, DC, US © Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla / Staff

Sanaa University, reportedly run by the Houthi militant group, has offered students suspended from US universities for staging pro-Palestinian protests the opportunity to study in Yemen’s capital.

More than 2,000 people have been arrested during demonstrations which have been held at dozens of US college campuses in recent weeks, resulting in many of them being suspended.

“We are serious about welcoming students that have been suspended from US universities for supporting Palestinians,” an official at Yemen’s Sanaa University was quoted as telling Reuters. “We are fighting this battle with Palestine in every way we can,” he reportedly claimed.

Sanaa University had issued a statement applauding the “humanitarian” position of the American students, saying they could continue their studies in Yemen.

Students have set up protest camps at more than 40 colleges across the US since mid-April, demanding that both Washington and their universities cut ties with Israel and put an end to the violence in Gaza. Many of the schools, including Columbia University in New York City, have called in police to quell the demonstrations.

WATCH another US university in chaos over Gaza protest READ MORE: WATCH another US university in chaos over Gaza protest

“The board of the university condemns what academics and students of US and European universities are being subjected to, suppression of freedom of expression,” Sanna University stated, providing an email address for students looking to take them up on their offer.

The Houthis, who claim to be the government of Yemen, have been attacking ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since November in support of Gaza. They started targeting Israeli-linked vessels in response to West Jerusalem’s offensive against the Palestinian enclave.

The group has also carried out numerous attacks on ships linked to owners or operators in the UK or US following airstrikes by those countries on Houthi positions. The militants have vowed to continue their campaign until the Jewish State stops its assault on Gaza.

The attacks have seriously disrupted global shipping through the Suez Canal, a vital route between Asia and Europe.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Israel is too cowardly’: Houthis speak to RT about war, Zionism and Palestine
‘Israel is too cowardly’: Houthis speak to RT about war, Zionism and Palestine FEATUREExclusive
Anti-Communist, Russian nationalist, enemy of Hitler: Who was ‘Putin’s favorite philosopher’?
Anti-Communist, Russian nationalist, enemy of Hitler: Who was ‘Putin’s favorite philosopher’? FEATURE
Silence of the Separatists: Kashmir wakes from political hibernation with calls for boycotting elections a thing of the past
Silence of the Separatists: Kashmir wakes from political hibernation with calls for boycotting elections a thing of the past FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Israel is too cowardly’: Houthis speak to RT about war, Zionism and Palestine
‘Israel is too cowardly’: Houthis speak to RT about war, Zionism and Palestine FEATUREExclusive
Anti-Communist, Russian nationalist, enemy of Hitler: Who was ‘Putin’s favorite philosopher’?
Anti-Communist, Russian nationalist, enemy of Hitler: Who was ‘Putin’s favorite philosopher’? FEATURE
Silence of the Separatists: Kashmir wakes from political hibernation with calls for boycotting elections a thing of the past
Silence of the Separatists: Kashmir wakes from political hibernation with calls for boycotting elections a thing of the past FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Underground wonder: The Moscow Metro
0:00
26:25
Is it time for GITMO to close?
0:00
27:5
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies