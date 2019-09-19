 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Former NHL star Greg Johnson died from self-inflicted gunshot wound – autopsy

Published time: 19 Sep, 2019 12:58
Greg Johnson in action as a Nashville Predators player © AFP / NOAH GRAHAM
Former NHL center Greg Johnson died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to an autopsy report published this week.

The 48-year-old former player was found dead on July 4 at his home in Rochester with his wife claiming he showed no signs of depression before the tragedy.

The post-mortem procedures taken during investigation revealed no presence of alcohol or drugs in Johnson’s body.

No suicide note was found at the scene of the tragedy, according to a police report.

During his 14-season NHL career Johnson competed for the Red Wings, Pittsburgh Penguins, Chicago Blackhawks and Nashville Predators. He also claimed silver at the 1994 Lillehammer Olympics as part of the Canadian national team.

Chicago Blackhawks center Greg Johnson (22) © REUTERS / New Jersey. SPORT NHL

Johnson’s wife, Kristin, told police that her husband suffered “numerous concussions during his playing career,” sparking speculation that brain damage might have led to suicide.

In recent years, several former football and hockey players have been diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), which might result from repeated head injuries and concussions, causing behavioral and mood problems.

