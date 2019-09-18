Italian powerboat champion dies in tragic attempt to beat offshore speed record

Italian powerboat racing legend Fabio Buzzi and two crew members were tragically killed in Venice while attempting to break an offshore speed record.

The horrific incident took place on Tuesday night when a boat piloted by Buzzi, 76, crashed into an artificial reef that protects the city from flooding.

READ MORE: Ex-Mythbusters’ Jessi Combs, ‘fastest woman on 4 wheels,’ killed trying to break 512mph world record

The renowned racer and designer was attempting to set a new Monte Carlo to Venice record when his 20-meter boat was sent flying after striking the dam at a speed of 70 knots (130kph).

RIP Fabio Buzzi

“Schianto: in the incident, that took the life of Fabio Buzzi "miraculously" Mario Invernizzi, thrown from the boat” https://t.co/Gy3hr8D2cqpic.twitter.com/cQa1wFgp12 — HydroRacer Live (@HydroRacerTV) September 18, 2019

“The boat took off and flew 30 meters through the air, landing on its stern on the other side of the causeway where the victims died on impact,” an official at Venice’s port authority said.

The tragedy claimed lives of three people and happened near the finish line of the race in Lido di Venezia.

Offshore crashes while trying a record: three killed including Fabio Buzzi https://t.co/pgL8VnkhQppic.twitter.com/GhD169CUff — BM Mediterranean Boat (@Barcheamotore) September 18, 2019

A fourth racer, Mario Invernizzi, has been taken to a local hospital after being thrown from the boat.