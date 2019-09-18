 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Italian powerboat champion dies in tragic attempt to beat offshore speed record

Published time: 18 Sep, 2019 15:56
File Photo. Powerboat Baia Attolini takes part in the UIM Powerboat World Championship © REUTERS / Darrin Zammit Lupi
Italian powerboat racing legend Fabio Buzzi and two crew members were tragically killed in Venice while attempting to break an offshore speed record.

The horrific incident took place on Tuesday night when a boat piloted by Buzzi, 76, crashed into an artificial reef that protects the city from flooding.

The renowned racer and designer was attempting to set a new Monte Carlo to Venice record when his 20-meter boat was sent flying after striking the dam at a speed of 70 knots (130kph).

The boat took off and flew 30 meters through the air, landing on its stern on the other side of the causeway where the victims died on impact,” an official at Venice’s port authority said.

The tragedy claimed lives of three people and happened near the finish line of the race in Lido di Venezia.

A fourth racer, Mario Invernizzi, has been taken to a local hospital after being thrown from the boat.

