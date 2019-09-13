 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Fears of Muslim riots: Police mobilize in Sweden ahead of Davis Cup clash against Israel

Published time: 13 Sep, 2019 16:26 Edited time: 13 Sep, 2019 16:52
Swedish riot police guard against an anti-Israeli demonstration in Malmo © REUTERS / Johan Nilsson
Police officers have been mobilized across Stockholm, which will host the upcoming Davis Cup matches between Sweden and Israel, to prevent potential anti-Israel rampages.

The Davis Cup encounter should have been played in the small city of Bastad, but was relocated to Stockholm for security reasons. Swedish tennis bosses said that they could not guarantee security for Israeli players and fans at the open-air venue in Bastad.

Matches were therefore moved to the indoor Royal Tennis Hall in Stockholm.

The relocation comes exactly 10 years after violent events in Malmo, when hundreds of Muslim protesters supported by left-wing activists flooded the streets to demand the cancelation of Davis Cup games against Israel.

A protester kicks the side of a police van during an anti-Israel demonstration in Malmo © REUTERS / Bob Strong

Back then, violent riots engulfed the city, which has a large Muslim community. Protesters clashed with police, throwing rocks, smashing cars and their headlights.

Sweden will take on Israel in the Davis Cup Europe-Africa Group I tie this weekend, with the winner of the match booking a place in the 2020 Davis Cup Qualifiers.

Sweden won seven Davis Cups between 1975-1998 and are fifth on the all-time list of champions.

