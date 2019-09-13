Fears of Muslim riots: Police mobilize in Sweden ahead of Davis Cup clash against Israel

Police officers have been mobilized across Stockholm, which will host the upcoming Davis Cup matches between Sweden and Israel, to prevent potential anti-Israel rampages.

The Davis Cup encounter should have been played in the small city of Bastad, but was relocated to Stockholm for security reasons. Swedish tennis bosses said that they could not guarantee security for Israeli players and fans at the open-air venue in Bastad.

Matches were therefore moved to the indoor Royal Tennis Hall in Stockholm.

The relocation comes exactly 10 years after violent events in Malmo, when hundreds of Muslim protesters supported by left-wing activists flooded the streets to demand the cancelation of Davis Cup games against Israel.

Back then, violent riots engulfed the city, which has a large Muslim community. Protesters clashed with police, throwing rocks, smashing cars and their headlights.

Sweden will take on Israel in the Davis Cup Europe-Africa Group I tie this weekend, with the winner of the match booking a place in the 2020 Davis Cup Qualifiers.

Sweden won seven Davis Cups between 1975-1998 and are fifth on the all-time list of champions.