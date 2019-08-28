Ex-Mythbusters’ Jessi Combs, ‘fastest woman on 4 wheels,’ killed trying to break own 777kph record
Combs broke the women's four-wheeled speed record in 2013, achieving a speed of 398mph (640 kph) in her jet-powered North American Eagle Supersonic Speed Challenger. She would later achieve a speed of 483mph (777kph) before that run was abandoned due to technical issues.
Combs announced via social media on Sunday that she was attempting to break her own record once again, writing: "It may seem a little crazy to walk directly into the line of fire... those who are willing, are those who achieve great things...
"People say I'm crazy. I say thank you."
The time she was pursuing, 619mph (996 kph), would have smashed her previous record, and that set by late American Kitty O’Neil in 1976. Legendary stuntwoman O’Neil, who died last year, became the fastest woman on Earth after reaching the mesmerizing speed of 512 mph (823 kph) in a hydrogen peroxide-powered three wheeled rocket car.
View this post on Instagram
It may seem a little crazy to walk directly into the line of fire... those who are willing, are those who achieve great things. . . People say I’m crazy. I say thank you ;) . . . #fastestwomanonearth #almost #fasterthanfast #jetcar #afterburner #landpseed @landspeed763 #iwillgofaster #gottabreak512 #aimingfor619 #currentlyat483 #northamericaneagle #i❤️afterburners
"It is with extreme grief, and in celebration of her life that her family and close friends share that race car driver, and TV personality Jessi Combs, passed away in a fatal crash, as she pursued setting a land speed record in the North American Eagle on August 27th, 2019 on a dry lake bed in Oregon. The details of the crash have not been released at this time," said a statement from her family.
"Jessi was known for her bright smile, positivity, and tenacious pursuit of the fulfilment of her dreams.Her drive was infectious, and she served as a role model for young girls, and women around the world. People that loved her and followed her became family, all bonded together by adventure and passion.
"Her fans adored her, and she lived to inspire them. Jessi’s most notable dream was to become the fastest woman on Earth, a dream she had been chasing since 2012. Combs was one of the rare dreamers with the bravery to turn those possibilities into reality, and she left this earth driving faster than any other woman in history."
In addition to her career on the racetrack, Combs appeared on several television shows including 'Mythbusters', 'All Girls Garage' and 'Overhaulin''.
It's with a heavy heart that I pass along the news that Jessi Combs passed away yesterday while attempting to break a land speed record. I also had the chance to attempt this record but it wasn't my turn...this hits home for me. Godspeed, Jessi Combs. pic.twitter.com/bfE2N9Cy2k— Valerie Thompson (@ValerieThompson) August 28, 2019
View this post on Instagram
So I don’t know how to say any of this but it all needs said. I have never loved or been loved by anyone as much as this amazing woman @thejessicombs she was truly my unicorn and I enjoyed every single minute that I had with her. She was the most amazing spirit that I have ever or will ever know. Unfortunately we lost her yesterday in a horrific accident, I was the first one there and trust me we did everything humanly possible to save her!! I’m not ok, but she is right here keeping my going-I made her a promise that if this didn’t go well that I would make sure and do good with it, please help me with that, you are all going to see things on news please believe non of them.. we the family have drafted a release and it will come out today with more proper info, but I was just woke up by the media tracking me down and I need everyone of her true friends to do what she would want “take a deep breath, relax” and do good things with this. Please donate to nothing, I know there will be people try, we are finishing the documentary as she wished and the world will know the truth and her foundation will use those funds to do amazing things in this world and make her legacy live on properly. In the coming days her family and I will get the proper channels put together that you can then donate to that foundation but until you hear it from me wait please-I don’t want some asshole profiting off this (all ready had one try to sell us a video)... . . Love you all and thank you all for being such amazing friends to her, she dedicated her life to helping support others dreams and I promise I will continue that.
Several tributes have begun to flood social media following the announcement of Combs' passing, including from motorcycle racer Valerie Thompson who announced that she had also been offered the opportunity to break the record which ended up costing Combs her life.