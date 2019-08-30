 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘If I go to jail, I go to jail… not scared’: Khabib says he’ll fight Conor if they see each other

Published time: 30 Aug, 2019 15:06 Edited time: 30 Aug, 2019 15:15
© Getty Images / Brandon Magnus
The biggest beef in MMA history between UFC superstars Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, which some might have thought is over, is actually very far from being settled. At least according to the ‘Dagestan Eagle.’

Talking to ESPN ahead of his second title defense at UFC 242, lightweight king Khabib was asked questions on a range of topics, but one question media all over the world cannot stop talking about is of course Khabib’s bitter rival Conor McGregor.

“Even this fight finished, not everything is finished,” the seemingly calm Nurmagomedov replied.

“Just smash people it’s not enough. I talk about just smash only him? It’s not enough. We have to smash all his team. This is what I think before the fight. This is what I say to my team. ‘Hey, tonight, we’re going to war. This is not about fight’,” he added.

“It will never be finished. Ever. Even if we see [each other] somewhere, we’re going to fight, 100 percent. It doesn’t matter if someone go to jail or something like this. I’m not scared about this. If someone has to go to jail, they go to jail… They go to hospital and we’ll go to police. That’s it,” he concluded.

However, the main focus for Nurmagomedov now is the bout with the interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier, which is scheduled to happen next weekend, September 7, in the United Arab Emirates’ capital, Abu Dhabi.

