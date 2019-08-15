'He gives zero f*cks!' Nate Diaz lights up joint, shares smoke with fans at UFC 241 workouts (VIDEO)

Fight fan favorite Nate Diaz is known for lighting up any event he attends. At the UFC 241 open workouts he did literally that, audaciously sparking a CBD joint and even sharing a few draws with fans.

Former UFC lightweight title contender Diaz was at the media workout for his fight this weekend against fellow fan favorite Anthony Pettis in the co-main event at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, on Saturday.

While warming up, Diaz suddenly stood with his chest pumped out and lit up a joint, puffing out clouds of smoke as if simply strolling around a California beach eating ice cream.

As if that wasn't crazy enough, in his effortlessly nonchalant air, Diaz then appproached gathered fans to share a smoke, before flexing and then casually sauntering off to shadow box.

Although known for his carefree nature, Diaz's ballsy display left even veteran MMA media in shock and awe.

Diaz, 34 and younger brother of UFC's Nick Diaz, has preivously smoked CBD joints at press conferences, and he and his sibling have their own line, 'Game Up Nutrition'.

The two are supporters of legalizing cannabis and vocal of its health benefits, reportedly including reducing swelling and serving as a painkiller. CBD, short for Cannabidiol, is made from a part of the cannabis plant not banned by anti-doping organizations.

After his smoke, the Stockton native, who will be fighting former UFC lightweight champion Pettis in his first fight since a loss to Conor McGregor in 2016, then had some more cocksure words for his UFC rivals, referring to himself as "the don" to press.

"From day one, it's going to stay the same, too, until I'm 100 years old. I'm the don of all this s**t. Anybody gonna step in this room and say they're the ass whipper...I beg to differ." - Nate Diaz pic.twitter.com/erbPNUhOuQ — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) August 15, 2019

"From day one, it's going to stay the same, too, until I'm 100 years old. I'm the don of all this sh*t. Anybody gonna step in this room and say they're the ass whipper, I beg to differ," he told assembled press.

Diaz-Pettis will form the co-main event of the card with Daniel Cormier's rematch against Stipe Miocic for the UFC heavyweight title, with Diaz hoping to set up a crack at the welterweight title with a victory.