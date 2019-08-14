‘We smoke $40K of marijuana’: Mike Tyson reveals the amount of weed consumed per month
In a recent edition of his Hotboxin’ podcast, the 53-year-old former world heavyweight champion said that they smoke a huge amount of weed every month.
“What do we smoke a month?” Tyson asked his co-host, Eben Britton. “Is it $40,000 a month? It’s $40, yeah, $40,000 a month.”
“We smoke ten tons of weed on the ranch a month,” Britton added.
Tyson, who is a well-known marijuana advocate, launched a cannabis business after the drug was legalized in California.
The former champion bought a 40-acre cannabis ranch next to the Death Valley in a move to set up his own weed-connected business.
On the podcast, Tyson also revealed that he is selling around $500,000 of marijuana every month to dispensaries in Nevada and California.