‘We smoke $40K of marijuana’: Mike Tyson reveals the amount of weed consumed per month

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has revealed that he smokes $40,000 worth of marijuana every month at his ranch in California, where cannabis is legal for both recreational and medicinal use.

In a recent edition of his Hotboxin’ podcast, the 53-year-old former world heavyweight champion said that they smoke a huge amount of weed every month.

READ MORE: ‘Polish guys didn't have sh*t happen to them compared to black people’ – Mike Tyson

“What do we smoke a month?” Tyson asked his co-host, Eben Britton. “Is it $40,000 a month? It’s $40, yeah, $40,000 a month.”

“We smoke ten tons of weed on the ranch a month,” Britton added.

Tyson, who is a well-known marijuana advocate, launched a cannabis business after the drug was legalized in California.

The former champion bought a 40-acre cannabis ranch next to the Death Valley in a move to set up his own weed-connected business.

On the podcast, Tyson also revealed that he is selling around $500,000 of marijuana every month to dispensaries in Nevada and California.