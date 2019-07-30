Brazil police drop Neymar rape case due to lack of evidence

Police in Brazil have dropped an investigation into allegations of rape against footballer Neymar due to a lack of evidence, according to reports.

The Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain forward, 27, is accused of raping model Najila Trindade Mendes de Souza in a hotel room in the French capital in May.

Police in Sao Paulo, where Mendes de Souza had filed the case, now say they have closed their investigation citing a lack of evidence, AFP reports.

Prosecutors will have 15 days to assess police findings before a judge makes a final decision.

PSG star Neymar has firmly and consistently denied the allegations, stating when they first emerged that “anyone who knows me, knows of my behavior, knows that I would never do something like that.”

The pair reportedly met through Instagram, with Neymar arranging for Mendes de Souza to fly to meet him in Paris.

The footballer has said that "there was a relationship between a man and a woman between four walls."

Footage was also shared of an encounter between the pair said to have taken place a day after the initial alleged incident, in which Mendes de Souza is seen lashing out at the footballer.

She has also gone on TV in Brazil to make various explosive claims about Neymar.

Several lawyers defending the model have dropped her case over disagreements on how they should proceed and over concerns regarding evidence, while Neymar and his family have accused Mendes de Souza of attempted extortion.

The footballer is currently with PSG in China as part of an Asian pre-season tour.