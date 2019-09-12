Human highlight reel: Spectacular Michel Pereira set to wow the fans at UFC Vancouver (VIDEO)

Michel Pereira has developed a reputation for being one of the most unorthodox and creative strikers in the UFC and will have another opportunity to showcase his array of wild moves at this weekend's UFC event in Vancouver.

Mixed martial arts, once a niche sport which took place exclusively on the fringes of the athletic landscape, has become far more ubiquitous in nature in the last decade.

The sport has grown immeasurably in that time to the point where promotions exist in every corner of the globe offering fighters the opportunity to make a name for themselves in what has become, in the UFC's case at least, a multi-billion dollar industry.

As such, and given the 24/7 coverage of the sport thanks to the growth of social media and television networks like ESPN embracing it, it has perhaps become more difficult for athletes to stand out from the crowd.

In times past, all that was required was a contract offer from the UFC or the now-defunct Japanese organization PRIDE, but nowadays it could be argued that simply appearing on a UFC card doesn't quite hold the same sway as it may have done in years past.

Simply put, if a fighter wants to make an impression, the best way to do so is by putting on a show – and that is exactly the route that flashy striker Michel Pereira took to get to the UFC.

The Brazilian welterweight went viral on social media earlier this year after footage of his fight in South Korea showed 'Demolidor' employing every flashy move in the book in his win against Dae Sun Kim, as he unleashed a barrage of unusual techniques which flummoxed his opponent.

well, I guess I have no choice but to support this gentleman for the remainder of his fight career. My only request is that he one day fights Yoel Romero. pic.twitter.com/Kh5OUf1VCA — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 24, 2019

Michel Pereira is hands down one of the most entertaining fighters in the world. Name another guy that does backflips into head stomps....I'll wait #ROADFC52 — John Hyon Ko [고현] (@JHKMMA) February 23, 2019

UFC matchmakers took notice and signed Pereira to a deal shortly afterward. His debut came in May against experienced English fighter Danny Roberts, but if the bout represented a step up in competition, the manner of Peireira's victory certainly didn't suggest so.

Pereira presented a constantly moving target in the May bout and entirely confused his British opponent before landing a clubbing overhand blow which sent Roberts to the canvas. The end came less than two minutes into the first round.

"I've had better fights than this," he said of the win.

"I fought very little in there. I couldn't even show half of my skills.

"I still have a lot of fantastic moves to show the UFC fans."

He has his chance this weekend. Pereira will face short-notice replacement Tristan Connelly on the main card of UFC Vancouver as an expectant fanbase awaits to see exactly what tricks the Brazilian conjurer has up his sleeve.

And, judging by his previous comments, he won't be satisfied unless he achieves the type of spectacular finish you are likely to see plastered across your social media timelines come Sunday morning.