Six million dollar man: Khabib Nurmagomedov to bank huge payday at UFC 242

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will bank the biggest payday of his career, the Russian superstar set to earn more than $6 million for his UFC 242 fight with Dustin Poirier.

Khabib's father Abdulmanap has told TASS that his son is set for a bumper payday after proving himself to be the world's best 155lb fighter and demonstrating his huge popularity, and that Khabib is set to earn more than three times the $2 million he picked up for his win over Conor McGregor at UFC 229 last year.

"We'll make 3 to 3,5 more (than the last time)," he explained.

"We aren't fighting for a small change, we know what we're worth.

"It ($2mln) is not enough for us, because we are the best now. We've beaten the best, and we are ready to fight the best.

"We are popular, we know that. When we'll enter the arena, you'll see the reaction to us, and reaction to Poirier."

Defending lightweight champion Khabib will take on America's interim titleholder Poirier in the main event of UFC 242 as the looks to unify the lightweight championship.

Victory in Abu Dhabi on September 7 will see him claim the 28th win of his unblemished mixed martial arts career and cement his position as the world's best lightweight fighter.