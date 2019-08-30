WATCH: UEFA Europa League 2019/20 group stage draw live from Monte Carlo (VIDEO)
European football's second competition as always is guaranteed throw up some interesting ties, with clubs as far afield as Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Luxembourg in with a chance of being drawn against some top Premier League, Serie A and La Liga clubs, including three times champions of Europe Manchester United, and last season's losing finalists Arsenal.
Last night's final playoff games decided the final 48 teams, and each will be hoping to make their way to this year's final at Stadion Energa Gdańsk in Gdańsk, Poland on May 27, 2020.
Pot 1
Sevilla
Arsenal
Porto
Roma
Manchester United
Dynamo Kyiv
Beşiktaş
Basel
Sporting CP
CSKA Moskva
Wolfsburg
Lazio
Pot 2
PSV Eindhoven
Krasnodar
Celtic
FC Copenhagen
Braga
KAA Gent
Borussia Mönchengladbach
Young Boys
Astana
Ludogorets
APOEL
Eintracht Frankfurt
Pot 3
St-Étienne
Qarabağ
Feyenoord
Getafe
Espanyol
Malmö
Partizan
Standard Liège
Wolves
Rennes
Rosenborg
İstanbul Başakşehir
Pot 4
AZ Alkmaar
Vitória SC
Trabzonspor
Olexandriya
Dudelange
LASK
Wolfsberg
Slovan Bratislava
Lugano
Rangers
CFR Cluj
Ferencváros
Result of UEFA Champions League 2019/20 Group Draw
Group A - Sevilla, APOEL, Qarabağ, Dudelange
Group B - Dynamo Kiev, FC Copenhagen, Malmö, Lugano
Group C - Basel, FC Krasnodar, Getafe, Trabzonspor
Group D - Sporting Lisbon, PSV Eindhoven, Rosenborg, LASK
Group E - Lazio, Celtic, Rennes, CFR Cluj
Group F - Arsenal, Eintracht Frankfurt, Standard Liege, Vitória SC
Group G - Porto, Young Boys, Feyenoord, Rangers
Group H - CSKA Moscow, Ludogorets, Espanyol, Ferencváros
Group I - Wolfsburg, KAA Gent, St-Étienne, Oleksandiya
Group J - AS Roma, Borussia Mönchengladbach, İstanbul Başakşehir, Wolfsberg
Group K - Besiktas, Braga, Wolves, Slovan Bratislava
Group L - Manchester United, Astana, Partizan Belgrade, AZ Alkmaar