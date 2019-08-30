 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

WATCH: UEFA Europa League 2019/20 group stage draw live from Monte Carlo (VIDEO)

Published time: 30 Aug, 2019 10:39 Edited time: 30 Aug, 2019 12:00
Get short URL
Reuters / DENIS BALIBOUSE
The 2019/20 UEFA Europa League draw gets underway from Monte Carlo where Manchester United, Arsenal, Sevilla, Roma, and a host of top European clubs will find out their group stage opponents.

European football's second competition as always is guaranteed throw up some interesting ties, with clubs as far afield as Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Luxembourg in with a chance of being drawn against some top Premier League, Serie A and La Liga clubs, including three times champions of Europe Manchester United, and last season's losing finalists Arsenal.

Last night's final playoff games decided the final 48 teams, and each will be hoping to make their way to this year's final at Stadion Energa Gdańsk in Gdańsk, Poland on May 27, 2020.

Pot 1

Sevilla
Arsenal
Porto
Roma
Manchester United
Dynamo Kyiv
Beşiktaş
Basel
Sporting CP
CSKA Moskva
Wolfsburg
Lazio

Pot 2

PSV Eindhoven
Krasnodar
Celtic
FC Copenhagen
Braga
KAA Gent

Borussia Mönchengladbach
Young Boys
Astana
Ludogorets
APOEL
Eintracht Frankfurt

Reuters / PHIL NOBLE

Pot 3

St-Étienne
Qarabağ
Feyenoord
Getafe
Espanyol
Malmö
Partizan
Standard Liège
Wolves

Rennes
Rosenborg
İstanbul Başakşehir

Reuters / Michael Dalder

Pot 4

AZ Alkmaar
Vitória SC
Trabzonspor
Olexandriya
Dudelange
LASK
Wolfsberg
Slovan Bratislava
Lugano
Rangers
CFR Cluj
Ferencváros 

Also on rt.com Boy in Blue: Ex-Chelsea winger Eden Hazard crowned Europa League Player of the Season

Result of UEFA Champions League 2019/20 Group Draw

Group A - Sevilla, APOEL, Qarabağ, Dudelange

Group B - Dynamo Kiev, FC Copenhagen, Malmö, Lugano

Group C - Basel, FC Krasnodar, Getafe, Trabzonspor

Group D - Sporting Lisbon, PSV Eindhoven, Rosenborg, LASK

Group E - Lazio, Celtic, Rennes, CFR Cluj

Group F - Arsenal, Eintracht Frankfurt, Standard Liege, Vitória SC

Group G - Porto, Young Boys, Feyenoord, Rangers

Group H - CSKA Moscow, Ludogorets, Espanyol, Ferencváros 

Group I - Wolfsburg, KAA Gent, St-Étienne, Oleksandiya 

Group J - AS Roma, Borussia Mönchengladbach, İstanbul Başakşehir, Wolfsberg

Group K - Besiktas, Braga, Wolves, Slovan Bratislava

Group L - Manchester United, Astana, Partizan Belgrade, AZ Alkmaar

Also on rt.com 'The people who don't like me are gonna see me here': Ronaldo fires retirement message to haters

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies