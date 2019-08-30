WATCH: UEFA Europa League 2019/20 group stage draw live from Monte Carlo (VIDEO)

The 2019/20 UEFA Europa League draw gets underway from Monte Carlo where Manchester United, Arsenal, Sevilla, Roma, and a host of top European clubs will find out their group stage opponents.

European football's second competition as always is guaranteed throw up some interesting ties, with clubs as far afield as Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Luxembourg in with a chance of being drawn against some top Premier League, Serie A and La Liga clubs, including three times champions of Europe Manchester United, and last season's losing finalists Arsenal.

Last night's final playoff games decided the final 48 teams, and each will be hoping to make their way to this year's final at Stadion Energa Gdańsk in Gdańsk, Poland on May 27, 2020.

Pot 1

Sevilla

Arsenal

Porto

Roma

Manchester United

Dynamo Kyiv

Beşiktaş

Basel

Sporting CP

CSKA Moskva

Wolfsburg

Lazio

Pot 2

PSV Eindhoven

Krasnodar

Celtic

FC Copenhagen

Braga

KAA Gent

Borussia Mönchengladbach

Young Boys

Astana

Ludogorets

APOEL

Eintracht Frankfurt

Pot 3

St-Étienne

Qarabağ

Feyenoord

Getafe

Espanyol

Malmö

Partizan

Standard Liège

Wolves

Rennes

Rosenborg

İstanbul Başakşehir

Pot 4

AZ Alkmaar

Vitória SC

Trabzonspor

Olexandriya

Dudelange

LASK

Wolfsberg

Slovan Bratislava

Lugano

Rangers

CFR Cluj

Ferencváros

Result of UEFA Champions League 2019/20 Group Draw

Group A - Sevilla, APOEL, Qarabağ, Dudelange

Group B - Dynamo Kiev, FC Copenhagen, Malmö, Lugano

Group C - Basel, FC Krasnodar, Getafe, Trabzonspor

Group D - Sporting Lisbon, PSV Eindhoven, Rosenborg, LASK

Group E - Lazio, Celtic, Rennes, CFR Cluj

Group F - Arsenal, Eintracht Frankfurt, Standard Liege, Vitória SC

Group G - Porto, Young Boys, Feyenoord, Rangers

Group H - CSKA Moscow, Ludogorets, Espanyol, Ferencváros

Group I - Wolfsburg, KAA Gent, St-Étienne, Oleksandiya

Group J - AS Roma, Borussia Mönchengladbach, İstanbul Başakşehir, Wolfsberg

Group K - Besiktas, Braga, Wolves, Slovan Bratislava

Group L - Manchester United, Astana, Partizan Belgrade, AZ Alkmaar