'I'd beat the sh*t out of Conor': 66-year-old Mayweather Sr. on McGregor pub assault video

Despite a more than 30-year age gap between the two, Floyd Mayweather Sr. forecasts an easy win against UFC star Conor McGregor should they ever meet in the ring as the fallout from McGregor's pub assault video continues.

Mayweather Sr. was ringside to watch his son, Floyd Mayweather Jr., defeat McGregor by 10th-round TKO in Las Vegas two years ago and says that should he ever get the chance, he would engineer a similar result against the brash Irishman.

The elder statesman of the Mayweather clan was doorstepped by TMZ Sports recently, who asked him for his opinion on the recent video released by the same outlet showing CCTV footage of an incident in an Irish bar last April which appeared to show McGregor throw a punch at an older man.

Dspite the Dubliner's recent apology delivered to Ariel Helwani on ESPN, Mayweather Sr. says he would be happy to put McGregor in his place.

"I'd beat the sh*t out of Conor," Mayweather Sr. said to TMZ, moments after the 66-year-old was assisted in ascending a staircase by helpers. "I would beat the sh*t out of Conor right now.

"I'm double his age and I would whoop his ass."

Mayweather Sr. last competed in the ring in 1990, where he was defeated by Roger Turner in what was his first bout in almost five years, following successive defeats to Marlon Starling and Clayton Hires.

Since then, he has become known as one of the foremost trainers in the boxing world and is known for guiding his son through the majority of his 50-fight unbeaten career.

Mayweather Sr. was a fixture during the preparations for the August 2017 clash between his son and McGregor and was caught in several verbal exchanges with the Dubliner - and it seems as if the veteran pugilist isn't one to let grudges go.