'The people who don't like me are gonna see me here': Ronaldo fires retirement message to haters

Cristiano Ronaldo says he may prolong his career to be a thorn in the side of his haters, saying he wants the "people who don't like me" to see him again at a UEFA Champions League draw in years to come.

The Juventus winger and five-time Champions League winner was answering questions on his retirement while present at the UEFA Champions League 2019/20 group stage draw in Monte Carlo on Thursday.

The five-time world's best player was nominated for the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award alongside long-time rival Lionel Messi and Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.

The presenter jokingly pleaded for Ronaldo to retire around the same time as Messi so as to extend not only their rivalry, but to provide extra entertainment to football fans worldwide.

The 34-year-old quipped that the Barcelona legend is two years younger than himself and therefore the decision might be up to him instead, then seriously mulled the question.

"The people who don't like me are gonna see me here," he said, to laughter from the crowd, going on to say he wants those who aren't his fans to see him at further Champions League draws.

As it happened, van Dijk won the award on the night beating off competition from the two legends, having been the rock at the defense of last season's champions.

Ronaldo was the only of the trio left without a trophy on the night, as Messi also took home the Forward of the Year award, and van Dijk took home the personal gong of Defender of the Year.

Ronaldo will be making a trip to Moscow for this season's Champions League, the city where he won his first title in 2008, as his Juventus side were drawn in Group D alongside Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and Lokomotiv Moscow.