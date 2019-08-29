 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Lionel Messi wins UEFA Forward of the Year at UCL draw

Published time: 29 Aug, 2019 17:10
Josep LAGO / AFP
Barcelona legend Lionel Messi added the latest piece of silverware to his leviathan collection by bagging the UEFA Forward of the Year award at the Champions League group stage draw in Monte Carlo on Thursday.

Messi was a losing semi-finalist last year as Liverpool miraculously came back from a 3-0 first leg deficit in Camp Nou to go through to the final and eventually win the tournament. 

Neverthless, Messi ended up Champions League top scorer last term. In a twist, his Champions League tormenter, Liverpool center back Virgil Van Dijk, won the award for the UEFA Defender of the Year.

Barcelona were drawn in perhaps the most difficult group of the draw, Group F will consist the LA Liga champions, who go up against Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan and Slavia Prague.

