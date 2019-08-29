 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH: UEFA Champions League 2019/20 group draw live from Monte Carlo (VIDEO)

Published time: 29 Aug, 2019 14:25
The 2019/20 UEFA Champions League draw gets underway from Monte Carlo where holders Liverpool, Real Madrid, Juventus, Barcelona, PSG and the rest of Europe's elite club will find out their group stage opponents.

The draw will also feature an award giving for achievements the previous year presented to players including UEFA Men’s Player of the Year and the UEFA Women’s Player of the Year. It marks the first step on the road to the 2020 UCL final at Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.

