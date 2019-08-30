Boy in Blue: Ex-Chelsea winger Eden Hazard crowned Europa League Player of the Season

Former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard has won the Europa League Player of the Season, after his two goals in last season's final helped fire Chelsea to victory over Premier League rivals Arsenal 4-1 in May.

The game turned out to be a swansong for Hazard, as he completed a switch to Real Madrid during the summer, leaving The Blues with a piece of silverware and a place in this season's UEFA Champions League as a parting gift.

Hazard avoided a return to Stamford Bridge as his Real side were drawn against PSG, Club Brugge and Galatasaray in Group A during the official draw from Monte Carlo held on Thursday.

OFFICIAL: @hazardeden10 is the Europa League Player of the Season 🏆 pic.twitter.com/GoKehm6bS9 — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 30, 2019

The award was presented at Friday's Europa League draw, also from Monte Carlo, where two former Chelsea's greats, Paulo Ferreira and Ashley Cole, are due to draw out teams for the group stage.

One of Hazard's former Premier Leaguye rivals won the award for UEFA Champions League Player of the Season at Thursday's draw, with Lionel Messi winning the Forward of the Year.