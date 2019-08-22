Grand Scam: Man posing as Eugenie Bouchard’s brother lived at her expense for 2 months

A Florida man who pretended to be Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard’s brother lived in luxury for two months, spending nearly $42,000 from the player’s bank account.

Solomon Shlomo Azari, 24, visited Miami’s 1 Hotel South Beach between May and July, allegedly telling staff to charge his “sister” Bouchard, who stays at the hotel when she is not competing.

Along with staying at the hotel, Azari reportedly enjoyed meals and drinks at the hotel restaurant, charging the player’s account.

A representative of Bouchard put an end to Azari’s luxurious lifestyle, disputing a $42,000 room service bill issued by the hotel.

On Sunday, Miami Beach police arrested Azari, who reportedly had cocaine in his pocket while being detained.

Man posed as Eugenie Bouchard's brother to defraud her of $42K: cops https://t.co/5TXVSwM2rqpic.twitter.com/ddmkz01RfG — New York Post (@nypost) August 21, 2019

The man is facing charges of grand theft, identity fraud, organized scheme to defraud, and drug possession.