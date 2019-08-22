 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Grand Scam: Man posing as Eugenie Bouchard’s brother lived at her expense for 2 months

Published time: 22 Aug, 2019 11:31
Canadian player EUGENIE BOUCHARD © Global Look Press / Peter Weber
A Florida man who pretended to be Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard’s brother lived in luxury for two months, spending nearly $42,000 from the player’s bank account.

Solomon Shlomo Azari, 24, visited Miami’s 1 Hotel South Beach between May and July, allegedly telling staff to charge his “sister” Bouchard, who stays at the hotel when she is not competing.

Along with staying at the hotel, Azari reportedly enjoyed meals and drinks at the hotel restaurant, charging the player’s account.

A representative of Bouchard put an end to Azari’s luxurious lifestyle, disputing a $42,000 room service bill issued by the hotel.

On Sunday, Miami Beach police arrested Azari, who reportedly had cocaine in his pocket while being detained.

The man is facing charges of grand theft, identity fraud, organized scheme to defraud, and drug possession.

