‘You’re a f**king tool!’ Nick Kyrgios smashes rackets, explodes at umpire and spits (VIDEO)

Australia’s Nick Kyrgios has shown once again that he’s one of the most volatile players on the men’s tour, by clashing with the umpire and smashing two rackets during his second-round match at the Cincinnati Masters.

The 24-year-old Aussie, who is more famous for his bizarre on-court meltdowns than his achievements, lost his match to Russia’s Karen Khachanov, which apparently left him rather annoyed.

Kyrgios, who won the first set 7-6, flared up in the second, complaining about the service clock which he believed started too early, giving him little time to prepare to serve.

The Australian clashed with umpire Fergus Murphy, with whom he has a long history of on-court animosity.

“Absolute rubbish… disgrace,” Kyrgios said. “Get me some footage of Rafa playing that quick,” he said, complaining that the multiple Grand Slam winner has been treated differently by umpires.

"Absolute rubbish...Disgrace."



Nick Kyrgios is fired up again after a time violation.



Cincinnati Masters live on ESPN.

“Why do I always have problems with this potato in the chair?” he said, ranting at the umpire who eventually handed him a code violation and a point penalty.

Two weeks earlier, he refused to shake hands with Murphy, calling him a “potato with arms and legs” after the umpire refused to let him challenge a call at the Citi Open in Washington.

Despite being denied a bathroom break by Murphy, Kyrgios left his chair, only to go and break two rackets in the tunnel before returning to the court.

BANG, BANG!! 💥💥



Nick Kyrgios absolutely DESTROYED two racquets and the commentators lost it 😂 😂



Watch the Cincinnati Masters live on ESPN.

After losing two sets 6-7, 2-6, the tennis bad boy again refused to shake hands with the umpire, calling him “f**king tool.” He also appeared to spit in the direction of the umpire’s chair.

🗣️ "You're a f---ing tool bro!"



🗣️ "One of the craziest matches you're likely to see."



Nick Kyrgios wasn't quite gracious in defeat at the Cincinnati Masters.

Eighth seed Khachanov, who remained calm during the entire match despite his opponent’s antics, will face Frenchman Lucas Pouille in the third round of the tournament.