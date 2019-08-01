Tennis rebel Kyrgios in YET ANOTHER meltdown… but delights young fan by giving him smashed racket
The 24-year-old, famous for his spectacular meltdowns, lived up to his reputation yet again by rowing with match umpire Fergus Murphy.
Kyrgios smashed his racket and called Murphy a "potato with arms and legs" after the umpire refused to let him challenge a call.
Kyrgios, who was holding match points, challenged French opponent Gilles Simon’s serve but the request was missed by Murphy, infuriating the Australian.
The tennis ace later handed the annihilated racket to a young fan, who proudly examined it in the stands.
Despite beating world number 33 Simon 6-4, 7-6 and reaching reach the third round of the tournament, Kyrgios refused to shake hands with Murphy afterwards.
