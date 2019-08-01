 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Tennis rebel Kyrgios in YET ANOTHER meltdown… but delights young fan by giving him smashed racket

Published time: 1 Aug, 2019 12:31
Nick Kyrgios gives a fan his broken racket © Global Look Press / Kyle Gustafson
Aussie tennis rebel Nick Kyrgios staged yet another spectacular on-court outburst during his second-round win at the Citi Open in Washington, but made one youngster’s day by handing him his smashed racket.

The 24-year-old, famous for his spectacular meltdowns, lived up to his reputation yet again by rowing with match umpire Fergus Murphy.

Kyrgios smashed his racket and called Murphy a "potato with arms and legs" after the umpire refused to let him challenge a call.

Kyrgios, who was holding match points, challenged French opponent Gilles Simon’s serve but the request was missed by Murphy, infuriating the Australian.

The tennis ace later handed the annihilated racket to a young fan, who proudly examined it in the stands.

Despite beating world number 33 Simon 6-4, 7-6 and reaching reach the third round of the tournament, Kyrgios refused to shake hands with Murphy afterwards.

