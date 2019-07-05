'Why would I apologize? I won the point': Kyrgios unrepentant for smashing forehand into Nadal

Tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios expressed no regret for hitting legend Rafael Nadal with a searing forehand during their Wimbledon 2nd round clash, insisting he would “not apologize at all” to the 18-time Grand Slam winner.

Aussie Kyrgios pushed the world number two all the way in a fierce battle on center court on Thursday, but eventually losing 6-3, 3-6, 7-6, 7-6 to all-time great Nadal.

Kyrgios hit Nadal in the chest with a hard forehand during the match, prompting the two-time Wimbledon champ to glare at his opponent for a few seconds. The bold incident was the talk of the gathered press after the match.

A bemused Kyrgios furrowed his brow and replied: “Why would I apologize? Why would I apologize? I won the point,” before unapologetically telling journalists in no uncertain terms he would not say sorry, despite admitting he tried to ‘wind him up’.

“I don’t care. Why would I apologize? I mean, dude’s got how many slams? How much money in the bank account? I think he can take a ball to the chest bro. I ain’t going to apologize to him at all,” the 24-year-old sneered.

When asked was he deliberately aiming for Nadal, Canberra native Kyrgios replied: “I was going for him, yeh. I wanted to hit him straight in the chest.”

Throughout the match Kyrgios had tried to get inside the head of Nadal, acing the Spaniard with an underhand serve, one of 29 aces during the match for the prodigal talent.

Kyrgios also stood by his decision to spend the night before his center court date with Nadal in a local pub, shutting down a reporter with a stern "no" when quizzed if his pre-game preparations could have made a difference on the court.

There was an awkward moment when even Kyrgios recognizing a reporter during the post-match press conference from the same watering hole the night before.

Nadal racked up his 50th win at Wimbledon with victory over Kyrgios, and showed there was no hard feeling between the two by waiting for his vanquished opponent after the game so the two could exit the court together, to a standing ovation from the crowd.

'Rafa' will now play French two-time Wimbledon semi-finalist Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the tournament third round on Saturday.