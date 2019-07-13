WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo is put through his paces as he reports for Juventus training (VIDEOS)

Cristiano Ronaldo was given a workout as he returned for pre-season training at Juventus – where he was greeted by a group of adoring fans.

Ronaldo, 34, reported for duty ahead of his second season at the Serie A champions, arriving at the team’s training base for medical tests and a run-out on Saturday morning.

The Portuguese forward was seen signing autographs and posing with fans as he was met with loud cheers by a crowd gathered at the team's training complex.

The club later shared footage of the striker – who top scored for the team with 28 goals in all competitions last season – undergoing a series of assessments as the team prepare for the upcoming season.

Ronaldo enjoyed a summer break aboard a private yacht sailing around Greece and the South of France.

However, the renowned fitness freak is unlikely to have allowed himself to get out of shape during the off-season, and even spent time training with a former Olympic star in an effort to boost his pace.

New Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri reportedly met with the forward during the holidays, with the pair discussing the plans for next season as Sarri is expected to deploy the forward even closer to goal in a bid to make him even more potent.

Juve are set to head to Asia for the International Champions Cup later this month, where they will face Tottenham and Inter Milan before jetting to Sweden to play Atletico Madrid.

Ronaldo and Co. are set to be joined by teenage Dutch star Matthijs de Ligt, after Juve reportedly agreed a deal of around €80 million (US$90 million) with Ajax to bring the defender to Turin.

De Ligt is expected to be unveiled next week, and will travel with the squad to Asia.